New Dragon Ball Translation Retcons a Controversial Gohan Line

Dragon Ball fans have their favorite forms when it comes to the Saiyans, and there are some that rank well above others. While Super Saiyan 3 is often left in the dust, some of Goku's other forms are lauded by fans with unanimous praise. Of course, this means fans like to debate which of the Saiyan forms is the most powerful, and the argument popped up this month when a certain set of translations went live. But as it turns out, things aren't quite what they seem.

The whole ordeal began when Dragon Ball FighterZ announced its newest DLC packs. A slew of screenshots went live in English showing how fighters like Gohan reacted to Super Saiyan 4 Goku, and the boy's comment took plenty by surprise.

So the transalarion of the game is not 100% accurate. The Japanese version says “That form of my dad and Vegeta is different from Super Saiyajin Blue and Migate no Gokui ... that transformation exists ......” FighterZ has a weird issue with the English translation in general pic.twitter.com/u8S2g0Dag3 — dragonzero7 (@akai_dragon) March 11, 2021

After all, Gohan was shown saying that Super Saiyan 4 is "nothing like Super Saiyan Blue or Ultra Instinct." The fighter went on to say he's never seen anything as powerful as the new form, so fans began to theorize whether Super Saiyan 4 had gotten a big power boost where scaling is concerned. But now, the Dragon Ball argument has deflated as the line's original Japanese text has gone live with a clearer translation.

According to users like Chronicles on Twitter, the Japanese translates a bit differently than the English localized text. A majority of fan-translators agree Gohan says something more along the lines of, "That form of my Dad and Vegeta is so different from Super Saiyan Blue & Ultra Instinct. I can't believe such a transformation exists."

Rather than pitting the two forms against Super Saiyan 4, this take on the line just says the new look is different. There is nothing to suggest Super Saiyan 4 is more powerful than Super Saiyan Blue or Ultra Instinct. Such a line goes against everything Dragon Ball fans have been told before, so this retcon has stopped the debate in its tracks. So if you were surprised by Gohan's comment, well - you can ignore it for now.

