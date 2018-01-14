Jiren Reached A New Level Of Strength On ‘Dragon Ball Super’

Warning! Spoilers for Episode 123 of Dragon Ball Super below!

Vegeta may have stolen the attention for Episode 123 of Dragon Ball Super with his new form, but as Goku and Vegeta reach new levels of strength, Jiren had to respond in kind with a new showing of strength as well.

Jiren began the episode with a newfound respect for Vegeta, and when he and Goku officially get going on their rematch with Goku attempting to catch Jiren off guard. Trying different techniques like laying ki blasts as a sort of minefield and using Krillin’s Destructo Disc technique, but Jiren easily counters each one of these moves.

After Goku manages to knock him off the stage, Jiren climbs the falling rubble to get back to the stage and is far more angry than before. Jiren has yet to show a great deal of emotion in the Tournament of Power, but it’s hard to deny that his new oppressive aura. Especially when Jiren charges to full strength.

Catching Belmond by surprise, saying that he hasn’t seen Jiren like that in awhile, Jiren charges into an intense new level of power. He shows where this power has taken him. Jiren then launches a powerful beam that whizzes by Goku’s head and Goku backs away in fear after this display of what Belmond calls his real power. To Jiren, the beam was just a simple punch.

This “punch” of Jiren’s makes a huge scene on the Tournament of Power stage, however, and leads huge piles of rubble. If his punches have reach this immense new level, how much stronger will Jiren get in the Tournament of Power’s final seven minutes?

