‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fan Spots Ultra Instinct Goku On The Road

Goku’s new Ultra Instinct form made such an impression on Dragon Ball fans, that they have been wanting to see him transform into the state a third time.

They’ve been so anxious, in fact, that fans have taken Ultra Instinct Goku sightings into their own hands. One fan happened to notice Ultra Instinct Goku while driving, and it’s certainly not in the way you’d expect.

Spotted by Reddit user meowjesus, one truck driver slapped a huge Ultra Instinct Goku sticker on the side of his truck. This hilarious sighting also struck a chord with fans. Reddit user SuperSaiyanSpooder even joked that the truck “could dodge traffic,” and user SYN_BLACK_XS joking that they feel sorry for any other vehicles that get too close.

Fans may be waiting to see Goku’s Ultra Instinct again, but maybe Vegeta will be next? Seeing as how he’s challenging Jiren soon, and the fact fans have been theorizing a different sort of Ultra Instinct for Vegeta, series fans could likely see a Vegeta transformation before Goku.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs. There have also been details shared over its possible story. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.