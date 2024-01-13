Dragon Ball Super Artist Shares New Take on Adult Gotenks

Dragon Ball Super recently brought its manga adaptation of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to an end. With the latest first look at Chapter 101, it would seem that the story of the super heroes isn't quite finished as Goten and Trunks are still patrolling the streets as their crime fighting alter-egos. To help in celebrating a recent expansion for the arcade game, Dragon Ball Heroes, Toyotaro has shared a new look at what Gotenks would look like now had the sons of Goku and Vegeta successfully pulled of the fusion dance.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero didn't just introduce the likes of Orange Piccolo, Gohan Beast, and Cell Max, but it introduced anime fans to teenage iterations of Goten and Trunks. For quite some time, the offspring of Vegeta and Goku were featured as kids, routinely busting out their fusion, Gotenks, to tackle new challenges to the Z-Fighters. When the latest movie arrived, Trunks and Goten were out of practice when it came to pulling off the fusion dance and thus created a much weaker iteration of Gotenks to fight against the Red Ribbon Army. While the final moments of the film hinted at the idea that Goten and Trunks pulled off a successful fusion dance, we have yet to officially see a successful adult Gotenks.

Adult Gotenks Revealed

Super Dragon Ball Heroes' Meteor Mission has once again featured Z-Fighters that haven't appeared in the main continuity of the shonen series. With Super Saiyan 4 once again front and center, Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotaro took the opportunity to give fans a look at his take on Goten and Trunks' successful fusion dance. With the next arc of the manga set to once again have Goten and Trunks seemingly in the spotlight, perhaps this version will arrive in the main series.

AYO TOYOTARO COOKED WITH THIS ADULT GOTENKS FROM HEROES https://t.co/r8Ms10MORn pic.twitter.com/lMDksuClc6 — SLO (@SLOplays) January 12, 2024

The next chapter of the manga has revealed that its title will be "Carmine and Android 15", with the former being the right hand man to the leader of the new Red Ribbon Army. While an Android 15 had appeared in Dragon Ball Z's seventh film, the movie isn't considered canon, meaning this could be a brand new take on the robotic fighter who met his demise at the hands of Vegeta.

Do you think Gotenks will return in the next arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.