Dragon Ball Super Artist Explores Cooler's Final Form in New Art

Dragon Ball Super: Broly did something that many Shonen fans believed would never happen, it brought the legendary Super Saiyan to the main canon of the series that was created by Akira Toriyama. With the brutal powerhouse turning from foe to friend following the events of the film, there are plenty of movie villains that have yet to receive a similar treatment, with Frieza's brother Cooler remaining a prime example. Now, the artist of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Toyotaro, has created new art for the son of King Cold in his final form.

Cooler first appeared in the Dragon Ball franchise with the arrival of Dragon Ball Z's 1991 film, Dragon Ball Z: Cooler's Revenge, in which Frieza's brother visited the Earth to check out the Saiyan responsible for his sibling's demise. Of course, Cooler's big selling point at this stage was the fact that he was able to transform into a fifth form, and at the time, was stronger than his brother. Cooler was defeated by Goku at the end of the fifth movie of the series, though would return for the sixth film, Dragon Ball Z: The Return of Cooler. Sporting a metal makeover, Metal Cooler would be the last time that the alien villain would appear in the series.

Cooler Returns

Toyotaro shared a brand new take on Cooler's final form, for his organic body at least, with Frieza's brother remaining a major character that has yet to be brought into the main continuity of Dragon Ball Super:

(Photo: Dragon Ball Website)

While still not appearing in the main continuity of the series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has given Frieza's brother the opportunity to shine by not only having him make a comeback but also giving him a "Golden" makeover of his own to follow in his sibling's footsteps. The latest arc of the side story, Ultra God Mission, has focused on a tournament that plucks heroes and villains from both alternate realities and timelines, so it is entirely possible to see Cooler return to the series once again in the future.

Do you think we'll one day see Cooler introduced to the main Dragon Ball Super series in a similar fashion as Broly? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.