Dragon Ball Super Animator Inks New Art of Gohan Beast and More

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero really took over the world last year when it brought the anime franchise back to theaters after four long years of missing in action, and one of the animators behind it is keeping the spirit of the movie alive with some new sketches of Gohan Beast, Orange Piccolo and more! There is currently no word on whether or not Dragon Ball Super's TV anime series will ever return, but one of the reasons fans are excited to see what could be coming next is the potential for all sorts of new forms and battles potentially coming our way.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero really changed the franchise by not only putting Gohan and Piccolo in the center of the action for the first real time in the franchise's many fights, but also unlocked some brand new forms for the duo as they grew to godly new levels of power to stay on par with Goku and Vegeta's own growth. Now the animation director behind the movie, Chikashi Kubota, has brought those two forms back to life with some cool new sketches:

Gohan Beast, Orange Piccolo illustrations and a Goku sketch by Chikashi Kubota, animation director of DBS: SUPER HERO! https://t.co/yu9zz2pBWo pic.twitter.com/qgvDgMtobw — Hype (@DbsHype) February 24, 2023

What to Know About Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hit theaters around the world last year, and it will be getting its own home media release later this year. The manga is now working its way through a new arc adapting the events of the movie too if you wanted to experience it all again, if you wanted to catch up with it all that way. As for what to expect from the movie itself, it's teased as such:

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!" If you're curious about how it shook out, you can check out ComicBook.com's review of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero here.

What did you think of Gohan and Piccolo's new forms in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? How did you like the movie as a whole?