Dragon Ball Super Artist Interview Reveals Shocking Whis/Ultra Instinct Fact

The artist behind Dragon Ball Super's manga, Toyotaro, has been hard at work for the Granolah The Survivor Arc. In a recent interview, the man behind the manga revealed a startling fact about Beerus' handler, Whis, and the legendary transformation known as Ultra Instinct. While Goku has been learning more aspects of Ultra Instinct, it seems that the Z-Fighter has a long way to go until he has perfected the form that helped him to defeat Jiren and Moro.

According to Toyotaro, not only does Whis have the ability to use Ultra Instinct, but is constantly using it at all times without having to undergo any transformations, showing why the angel has been a force to be reckoned with, whenever he does decide to fight. Here's how Toyotaro broke down the Whis revelation as well as dive further into Goku's most powerful transformation:

"Goku ultimately chooses to use his black-haired transformation, because it allows him to fight without any hindrances, rather than using the silver-haired form that he has to turn off his emotions to use. That's what the black-haired Ultra Instinct transformation is. Honestly, I think that Goku is getting used to Ultra Instinct and is able to use it more freely. For example, Whis is able to constantly use Ultra Instinct without any special transformation, so if you can stay in the Ultra Instinct state at all times, whether you're asleep or awake, that would be optimal and I want fans to see that Goku is getting closer to that level. His new form is supposed to show that he's getting used to Ultra Instinct so he seems more like his usual self."

While it hasn't been confirmed as of yet whether Ultra Instinct will show up in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, it seems unlikely considering the fact that Goku and Vegeta are taking a back seat to Gohan and Piccolo in the new film which features the return of the Red Ribbon Army.

What do you think of this revelation that Whis is always in his Ultra Instinct form? Do you think Beerus is always rocking an Ultra Ego form as well? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.

Via Dragon Ball Official Website