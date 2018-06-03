‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals New Secret About Whis and The Angels

Just when we think we’ve gotten to know Whis, Dragon Ball Super‘s manga series drops a new reveal that will blow a lot of fans’ minds! In the latest installment of the series, we learn that angels are just of one divine race – they are actually of one family!

By the way are all of the angels Whis’s sibling’s?” “Yeah, and the oldest is the one in the 10th universe Kris-neesan”. pic.twitter.com/bgs8kzZHfr — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) June 1, 2018



As you can see here, there are two big reveals in this moment:

All of the angels from other universes in the Tournament of Power were actually Whis’ siblings. Cus of Universe 10 is the oldest one, which pretty much no one would’ve guessed!

This is just yet another secret that is hiding behind Whis’ flamboyant demeanour, proving the Universe 7 angel is a lot more wise and crafty than we give him credit for – and is apparently sitting on a whole slew of important cosmic secrets, which could have major importance to the future of Dragon Ball!

Whis has already been confirmed for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie, which will continue the storyline from where the Dragon Ball Super anime left it. That series culminated with Goku achieving Ultra Instinct, a divine power that no mortal has ever full mastered (that we know of). How that milestone will shakeup the divine order of Dragon Ball’s cosmic beings has been one of the biggest discussion points fan have had. Every little secret that Whis drops (whether its his surprise ability to resurrect the dead like Freeza, or his connection to the other angels) is another potential foreshadow to an even bigger reveal to come.

Speaking of reveals, here’s a good question: if all the angels of the various universes are siblings, the Grand Priest is presumably their father. So just how powerful is that enigmatic figure, and when will we see the inevitable showdown between Grand Priest and Goku, as was first foreshadowed way back in the “Future Trunks Saga”? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

