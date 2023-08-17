Dragon Ball Super Artist Hypes Sand Land Debut With New Sketch

Akira Toriyama is clearly best known for creating the world of Goku and the Z-Fighters in Dragon Ball, but this wasn't the only universe that the mangaka was known for. In the year 2000, Toriyama stretched his legs and created an original story in Sand Land, which is far different than his other story populated by Super Saiyans and world-ending threats. In Japan, Sand Land's feature-length film is preparing to hit theaters and the artist responsible for Dragon Ball Super has shared new art to celebrate.

While there has never been an official crossover between the Z-Fighters and Beelzebub, there is one character that seems as though he crossed universes when it came to Akira Toriyama's work. Beelzebub's father is none other than Lucifer, who shares a look that is strikingly similar to that of Dabura, the demon that was a henchman to Babidi and was ultimately killed by Majin Buu in the Buu Arc of Dragon Ball Z. Toriyama has not confirmed that the two characters are the same but their appearance is so similar, it's hard not to believe that the Dragon Ball creator knew what he was doing when he designed Lucifer.

Dragon Ball Super x Sand Land

Toyotaro revealed the new artwork of Beelzebub and his father, Lucifer, in anticipation of Sand Land hitting theaters via his social media account. Here's a translation of his shared thoughts, "Sand Land opens tomorrow! Quite frankly, it was super fun. If you like Toy Story, you've seen Monsters, Inc., right? So if you like Dragon Ball, you have no choice not to watch it."

Sand Land is planning to arrive in North America sometime next year, and if you don't know about the story for the supernatural tale, here's an official description for the upcoming movie, "In the far future, war has destroyed the entire Earth, leaving only a barren wasteland where the supply of water is controlled by the greedy king. In search of a long-lost lake, Sheriff Rao asked the king of the demons for help...and got the king's son, Beelzebub, and his assistant, Thief. Together the unlikely trio sets off across the desert, facing dragons, bandits and the deadliest foe of all... the King's army itself! It's travel adventure and tank action in this new story from Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball Z!"