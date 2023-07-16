Sand Land Hypes IMAX Release With New Trailer, Poster

Sand Land is getting ready to hit IMAX theaters across Japan later this Summer, and the Sand Land movie is hyping up what’s to come in this format with a new teaser trailer and poster! Akira Toriyama’s Sand Land limited manga series is coming back to life with a full feature film and video game production introducing a whole new generation to the story. Sand Land has been steadily gearing up for its release with a full on promotional train for the movie’s launch with new trailers and posters, and each one has been much cooler than the last.

Sand Land will be hosting its world premiere on July 21st during San Diego Comic-Con 2023, and will be coming to theaters in Japan this August. Announcing that for its run in Japan that Sand Land will also be releasing in IMAX theaters (and a few other fancy formats), a new teaser trailer (which you can check out in the video above) and a new poster have been released to help celebrate the big news. Check them out to see a new sneak peek at Akira Toriyama’s Sand Land in motion:

How to Watch Sand Land

Directed by Toshihisa Yokoshima for Sunrise, Kamikaze Douga, and Anima, with a script from Hayashi Mori and music composed by Yugo Kanno, Sand Land will be hitting theaters in Japan on August 18th. No international release plans have been announced as of this writing, but the SDCC 2023 world premiere is a good sign for a full worldwide launch in the coming year. The voice cast includes the likes of Mutsumi Tamura as Beelzebub, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Rao, Cho as Thief, Satoshi Tsuruoka as General Are, Nobuo Tobita as General Zau, Akio Otsuka as Satan, Chafurin as the King, Tomokazu Sugita as Swimmer’s Papa, Koji Yusa as Pike, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Shark, and Masafumi Kobatake as Guppy.

If you wanted to check out the Sand Land manga, Viz Media has licensed it for an English language release. They tease Sand Land‘s story as such, “In the far future, war has destroyed the entire Earth, leaving only a barren wasteland where the supply of water is controlled by the greedy king. In search of a long-lost lake, Sheriff Rao asked the king of the demons for help…and got the king’s son, Beelzebub, and his assistant, Thief. Together the unlikely trio sets off across the desert, facing dragons, bandits and the deadliest foe of all… the King’s army itself! It’s travel adventure and tank action in this new story from Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball Z!”

