Sand Land Game from Dragon Ball Creator Gets First Full Trailer, New Details

Late last year, Bandai Namco announced that it would be working with Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, to finally make an animation of his 2000 hit Sand Land. At the time, it also announced that the Sand Land project would also be coming to other “collaborations and mediums.” At the Summer Game Fest, it was finally confirmed that Bandai Namco is also working on a Sand Land video game that’s set to come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC at an as yet unannounced future date.

While the team hasn’t announced too much about the game, we do know that you’ll join a party of the Fiend Prince, Beelzebub, Sheriff Rao, and the demon Thief to journey across the desert in an action RPG. Players will actually control Beelzebub during the journey, but the sheriff and demon serve as companions on the long journey. The initial splash of news also mentions that players will drive around in the desert in several different types of vehicles, specifying that vehicular and character combat will be “a big part of the action” when Sand Land ships.

Those vehicles are said to have several different options for customization and players will be able to load them out with different kits. This will let players overcome the different obstacles littering the desert. As mentioned, we don’t yet know much more, but that does sound suspiciously like there might be Metroid-esque elements where you unlock portions of the desert only after you find a specific vehicle attachment. That’s just speculation on our part, but it certainly sounds like it would fit in with what Bandai Namco is highlighting in this early marketing push.

As mentioned above, we don’t have any word about a release date for the Sand Land video game adaptation. However, the anime is currently set for August 18. If the game was going to come out around that time, you’d expect they would have announced a date during this trailer drop, but it could still come out later this year depending on how long they want to wait between releases and how smooth development is. Either way, we expect to keep hearing more about it over the course of the rest of the summer as we near the anime’s release.