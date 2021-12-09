Dragon Ball Super Illustrator Breaks Down His Favorite Attack

The current artist of Dragon Ball Super‘s manga, Toyotaro, hasn’t been shy about answering fan questions during his time of bringing the current adventures of the Z Fighters to life. Recently taking the opportunity to talk about Ultra Ego, Ultra Instinct, and the Granolah Arc, the mangaka revealed what his favorite attack in the shonen franchise is and the best time that said the attack was used during the countless battles of Son Goku, Vegeta, and the colorful characters created by Akira Toriyama.

As Toyotaro explains, the artist’s favorite attack is the Kamehameha, which is primarily used by Son Goku but has been used by countless characters throughout the franchise, even when it comes to villains such as Cell and Majin Buu:

“If we’re talking about Dragon Ball techniques, then it’s gotta be ‘Kamehameha,” Whether it’s the name, the pose, or the fact that it’s a move passed down by Master Roshi the Turtle Hermit, there’s just no technique that stands a chance of topping the Kamehameha. It’s an ingenious technique. The way you gather energy and then release it, the basic principle can be seen in all the other techniques. The Kamehameha started it all.”

Following this, the Dragon Ball Super artist dove into his favorite scene which employed what might be the most famous attack in all of Dragon Ball, traveling into the past of the Shonen franchise:

“I think that the Kamehameha scene against Vegeta was seriously cool, but the instant Kamehameha against Cell was also pretty cool.”

Toyotaro also takes the opportunity to touch upon a scene during the Frieza Saga in which Goku was trapped beneath the water and was firing off a Kamehameha unlike anything seen before, creating two energy blasts to fire upward at the alien despot. As we’ve seen the technique evolve over time, it’s not crazy to say that we’ll be seeing the attack in the future of Dragon Ball for years to come.

