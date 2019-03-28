‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Blu-ray Special Features Stir Controversy

The Dragon Ball Super anime might be on a break, but the franchise did bring the project back for a spell in January. Fans were given their first look at Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and they have been waiting for the title to drop on home video. However, as it turns out, that Blu-ray, DVD release is stirring up controversy online.

Recently, fans were given an early look at the box art for Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The back features an image of Broly powering up into his berserk form, and it is accompanied by several inset photos and a synopsis, but fans were way too busy checking out its bonus features to care.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When the home video was announced by Funimation, its trailer promised the release would have “over 45 minutes of bonus footage,” but that description has been altered.

“Over 45 minutes of extras,” the home release promises. “Interview with the Cast of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Dragon Ball Super: The Legacy, Are You Smarter Than A Voice Actor?, Voice Actors Answer Your Questions, Trailers.”

The updated description gives a better idea of what the home release will come with, but there are fans who say they feel gipped. After all, the original promise of bonus footage made fans think they were going to see all-new footage from the film, but that is apparently not the case. The film’s animated medium makes it difficult to include deleted scenes which artists penned sometime ago… but fans do know Dragon Ball Super: Broly did cut a lot of footage.

During a previous interview, director Tatsuya Nagamine admitted more than 70 minutes worth of scenes were shaved off. These asides would have included more fight sequences, a scene with Raditz and Nappa, and a flashback with Vegeta. There is no telling whether these cut scenes will ever surface in some way for fans, but there is always a chance Dragon Ball Super will save them for its big-screen comeback!

So, what do you make of this controversy? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.