‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals Bulma’s New Design

Dragon Ball Super is ready to kick back into high gear after a brief period away. Earlier this year, fans bid farewell to the series’ anime, but Toei Animation is making it up to fans with a movie. And, over in Japan, a first-look at Bulma from the feature has gone live.

And, yes — she is wearing a new outfit.

As you can see below, a set of character posters from Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The images were spotted outside of a theater and highlights everyone from Vegeta to Piccolo. Bulma is spotlighted as well, and fans are loving her fresh look.

Goten and Trunks confirmed and HOLY MOLY BULMA’S OUTFIT 😍😍😍 #DragonBallSuperMovie pic.twitter.com/A7XdrkzFyC — ✨Maria MsDBZbae🐝✨ (@MsDBZbabe) August 8, 2018

The heroine is seen donning a skin-baring outfit as Bulma wears her hair cropped. With a set of sunglasses perched on her head, Bulma is wearing a sleeved green-and-pink jacket that’s zipped to show off his cleavage. A black bra can be spotted underneath the jacket with a necklace dangling from her neck. The look is rounded out with a pair of white short-shorts, and Bulmas laid-back stance has got fans going wild for the heroine.

So, if Vegeta knows what is good for his marriage, he’ll treat his wife real nice. The heroine is as smart as she is gorgeous — and she’ll whip her husband into shape if need be.

For fans, the new design is a simpler one compared to the look Bulma rocked in the Dragon Ball Super show. There is no word on how the heroine will factor in to this new project, but fans are eager to see how her storyline goes. Following the passing of Hiromi Tsuru last year, Aya Hisakawa was brought in to voice Bulma, so it is widely expected that the actress will bring the Capsule Corps heiress to life in this big feature.

If you are interested in the anime series, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings and Adult Swim on weeknights. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.

So, how do you like this new take on Bulma?