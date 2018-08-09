‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Releases Official Character Posters

Dragon Ball Super knows how to get fans talking, and the series isn’t afraid to wield that power. With a film on the way, Son Goku is busier than usual, and fans just got a good glimpse into what the Saiyan has been up to lately.

Over in Japan, a slew of new character posters for Dragon Ball Super: Broly have gone live. The images were first spotted at theaters abroad before Toei Animation posted digital stills, and fans are loving the bright posters.

As you can see below, the character posters highlight several familiar faces. Not only are Goku and Vegeta given their own visuals, but Broly and Golden Freeza get a spotlight as well.

The second batch of posters spotlight the film’s second-tier characters. Bulma is given a brand-new design as she is seen standing behind Goten and Trunks. Piccolo also gets a poster where he is seen crossing his arms, and the Namekian is joined by another poster featuring Beerus. The purple God of Destruction is seen standing next to Whis, and the pair look as regal as ever.

While these new posters do feature the anime’s changed style, they don’t appear to be done by Naohiro Shintani himself. The art director likely gave over control to promo artists for these close-up posters, but the simplified aesthetic is easy to pick out regardless. Each of the posters pop thanks to their overhauled color palate, and out of all the posters, it is Goku who looks the most similar to his original Dragon Ball Super design.

Funimation will also be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January after it goes live in Japan in December. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

So, which of these posters stands as your favorite?