‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Shares First Look at Nappa

Dragon Ball Super is ready to make a comeback, and the series will do so in a matter of months. Son Goku will lead the franchise to theaters this winter with a full film, and it seems its first designs for Nappa have gone live.

Yes, that’s right. Nappa is making a comeback in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and he’ll have the hair to prove it.

Recently, fans were given a first look at Nappa’s designs when Dragon Ball Heroes hosted its annual anniversary live stream. It was there fans learned new details about the next Dragon Ball movie, and a set of designs were shown for Nappa.

As you can see above, the character designs are very simple. The two left-most images show Nappa in full profile. The character is as buff as ever in these sketches, and he’s wearing his usual Saiyan armor. As for the close-up shots, they show off Nappa in all his hairy youth, giving fans their most unexpected look at the fighter yet.

After all, the Saiyan was not known for his luscious locks in Dragon Ball Z. The infamously bald Saiyan was sensitive about his clean scalp, but it looks like that won’t be an issue for the fighter once Dragon Ball Super: Broly comes in.

So far, there is no word on what role Nappa will play in the film, but he will be used in flashbacks. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will go into the destruction of Planet Vegeta, and Nappa was very much alive then. As such, director Tatsuya Nagamine teased fans about the character’s comeback, and it turns out Nappa will be rather young in this film.

According to Nagamine, Nappa will be between his 20s and 30s in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. This timeline matches with ones put forth in Dragon Ball Z‘s specials about Bardock. Now this new film will get the chance to update the Saiyan, and fans are eager to see how Nappa takes to the changes.

Funimation will be bringing Dragon Ball Super: Broly to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”