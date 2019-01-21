‘Dragon Ball Super’ Debate Asks Whether New or Old Broly is Better

Dragon Ball has undergone a good few iterations, and its characters have ben changed in turn. Guys like Goku rarely change, but everyone from Gohan to Vegeta has experience some measure of growth. Now, it seems Broly is the latest character to get such a treatment, but fans aren’t unanimous about the makeover.

For those unaware, Broly has made a major comeback thanks to Dragon Ball Super. The series stepped out with its first film this winter, and it just arrived in U.S. theaters. The animated blockbuster has exceeded expectations across the board, and its take on Broly has piqued interest all over.

After all, the film does feature an entirely new version of Broly. The character might have been created decades ago for the Dragon Ball Z films, but his development was not overseen by creator Akira Toriyama. This time around, the manga artist personally oversaw Broly’s canon remake, and the difference between the characters is hard to miss.

Taking to social media, fans are sounding off on their choice between Old Broly and New Broly. On Twitter, anime scholar Derek Padula shared his own thoughts on the debate, and his take mirrors one which most fans seem to share.

“I feel the original Broly is one-dimensional, which is interesting in its own right. But I prefer the new one because he has depth, hidden potential, and I felt pathos for him.”

Fans were quick to support the sentiment with one fan going so far as to write, “I honestly don’t understand the people who prefer old Broly over the new one. Even if your someone who just likes powerful characters the new one is stronger. I don’t even like Broly and he ended up being my favorite character introduced in Super.”

Still, there are some nostalgic fans who are backing Old Broly all the way as they recount his Dragon Ball Z exploits. Still, netizens are on the page about one thing, and that is there desire to see more of the Saiyan. As the franchise continues, fans are hoping Broly will evolve with it and maybe team up with Goku and Vegeta for once instead of taking them on.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out in theaters in Japan and the U.S. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.