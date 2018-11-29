Watch: ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Previews Epic Gogeta vs Broly Fight

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is just weeks away from going live in Japan, and it seems one of the film’s biggest spoilers has dropped. After months of speculation, a new trailer has confirmed Gogeta will appear in the Dragon Ball flick, and the reel did not hold back with the fan-favorite fighter.

As you can see above, the new trailer went live today thanks to Bandai Namco. The company released the 30-second character trailer for Gogeta out of nowhere, and it has caused a frenzy online. As the fusion is now confirmed for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, fans began to wonder how Gogeta would fit into the film.

And, as the trailer shows, it seems Gogeta slips into the movie with the sole intent of kicking Broly’s butt.

The trailer begins with Gogeta in base form, but it does not take long for the fusion to power up. Before long, the fused fighter goes Super Saiyan before leveling up again into Super Saiyan Blue. The smooth trailer shows how fluid Gogeta’s canon debut will run, and Broly seems to have trouble keeping up even in his Berserk form.

Of course, fans are paying close attention to Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta and his energy blasts. The fusion is seen throwing a slew of ki bombs at Broly, and Gogeta ends one shot posing around his godly energy aura. The battle he undertakes to take down Broly looks like it will be a truly epic one thanks to this new trailer, and it has fans more eager than ever to check out the flick.

So, how does this fight look to you so far? Are you rooting for Broly to take out Gogeta, or should the fusion take home the win?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.