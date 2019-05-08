Funimation Responds to Dragon Ball Super: Broly Blu-ray Controversy

Dragon Ball Super: Broly was the best critically and commercially received film in the franchise to date, and as of this writing has earned over $110 million USD around the world. Naturally with it being so popular during its limited theatrical run, fans wanted to grab the home video copy of as soon as possible. But unfortunately upon its release, social media was flooded by fans over complaints that the film had a light green tint.

Compiled screenshots of this reported tint fueled further complaints, and thus the Blu-ray/DVD release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly was marred in controversy. But now Funimation has released an official statement on the matter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a statement to Anime News Network, Funimation stated the following in regards to the green tint controversy, “Funimation’s home entertainment release of “Dragon Ball Super: Broly” utilized the same master as the U.S. & Canadian movie release. It is identical to what audiences watched in North American theaters earlier this year.”

Complaints about the film’s reported green tint were mixed. Though many notable anime profilers shared screenshots with notable differences, there were fans who stated their personal copy was unaffected. This controversy also comes at a time when fans have been concerned with Funimation’s upcoming Dragon Ball Z 30th Anniversary Special Collector’s Edition release. Though Funimation has responded to that controvery as well.

Toei Animation has not provided a statement on the matter as of this writing. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD, and you can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. The film is described as such, “A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come.

Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

via Anime News Network

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!