‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Clears Theaters With Record Box Office Run

Dragon Ball Super: Broly took the world by storm as soon as it dropped late last year, and its reign at theaters has ended. Now, the numbers are coming in, and it looks like the Super Saiyan flick pushed past its limits at theaters.

Thanks to Exhibitor Relations Co., fans were given an update on the anime feature’s final numbers. It turns out Dragon Ball Super: Broly pushed beyond $100 million worldwide, making it one of anime’s top-grossing films to date.

“Dragon Ball Super: Broly has sacked away $73M overseas, $30M in North America — $103M worldwide,” the page revealed.

Looking at Box Office Mojo, this figures line up. After hitting theaters in Japan last December, Dragon Ball Super: Broly grossed nearly $73 million overseas. Its theatrical run in the U.S. was immensely successful a month later, and it led the movie to earn about $30.7 million.

With a $100+ million gross under its belt, Dragon Ball Super: Broly has become a record-breaking anime film. When it comes to anime, the movie’s domestic box office made it the third highest-grossing feature of all time behind Pokemon: The First Movie and Pokemon: The Movie 2000. It passed over films like Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie and even Spirited Away, but its global gross pales in comparison.

So far, there is no word on how this box office gross will impact the franchise, but Dragon Ball Super is putting down seeds for the future. Its weekly anime was closed last year, but its manga dropped a brand-new chapter recently which expanded its newly started ‘Galactic Patrol Prisoner’ arc.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

