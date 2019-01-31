‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Box Office Nears Record $100 Million Mark

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is still making its way to theaters in other territories outside of Japan and the United States, and it’s performing exceedingly well as it will soon cross a landmark $100 million dollar mark worldwide.

As of last weekend (as reported by Box Office Mojo), Dragon Ball Super: Broly has grossed about $28 million USD in the United States, and about $70 million in foreign territories, marking Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s total current gross at around $98 million USD worldwide.

Although Dragon Ball Super: Broly has been out in Japan since December 2018, it’s still performing well in theaters with a total performance of $33 million so far. Latin America has responded to the film just as excitedly as it’s current gross $9.5 million as of last weekend. The film has quickly taken over the world and was already the most successful film release in the franchise following its original opening in Japan.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has also hilarious gone on to have a bigger lifetime gross than Dragonball: Evolution. That film was unfortunately one of the higher performing Dragon Ball films in the United States, but luckily fans of the franchise will no longer have to hold that stugma over their heads.

Funimation brought the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are still on sale. There’s currently no word on how long the film will continue its run in theaters, but hopefully it will be around long enough to push past that $100 million mark officially, especially as it opens in other territories. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

