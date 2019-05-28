Dragon Ball Super: Broly Reveals Chinese Opening Gross

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is the most critically and commercially successful film release in the entire Dragon Ball franchise, and because of this has had the widest release in the franchise to date. Though its limited theatrical runs ended in Japan and the United States, the film is still impressively making its way through various foreign markets and had just officially started its run in China on May 24th. Considering the film’s age, it’s still doing quite well.

As noted by @GovetaXV on Twitter, China’s opening day gross sits at $950,900 USD and its second day performance fared much better with $1.163 million USD. And as of May 25th, the current calculated total marks the film with a $2.34 million USD.

Though final opening gross numbers in China are still coming in, Dragon Ball Super: Broly has already been a monumental success for Toei Animation. Earning over $30 million USD during its domestic release, and over $80 million USD in foreign markets, the film has grossed over $110 million USD overall. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD, so the film is still garnering success in the home video market.

With the anime series ended, and the film doing as well as it has, fans are anxiously waiting to see if this really is the end of the Dragon Ball anime franchise. The manga run of the series is telling a brand new story. So it seems like there’s still a fire in the belly of this franchise. So whether or not the anime does continue, the franchise will survive in spirit.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is officially described as such, “A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come.

Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!” You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.