Dragon Ball Stars Reveal How They Perform the Voice of Gogeta

Last night, during Comicbook.com’s Quarantine Watch Party, the voices of Goku and Vegeta joined us and broke down how they approached the fusion character of Gogeta, who made his first in continuity appearance in the recently released film of Dragon Ball Super: Broly! The fusion characters of the Dragon Ball franchise are interesting creations in that when they have changed from two characters to one, both of the fighters’ voices come out in unison! Chris Sabat and Sean Schemmel explained their approach in taking the two Saiyan rivals and record lines for the powerful fusion creation in Gogeta!

Gogeta, of course, is the result of both Goku and Vegeta performing the fusion dance, with Piccolo walking them both through the process during the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. When the pair discovered that they were no match for the Legendary Super Saiyan on their own, they decided that the only way for them to beat the raging warrior was to perform the ridiculous dance that would result in their bodies fusing for half an hour and creating Gogeta in the process. Following their transformation, they were able to handily defeat Broly in one of the biggest fights that had ever taken place in the Dragon Ball franchise!

Chris Sabat, the voice of Vegeta, and Sean Schemmel, the voice of Goku, both shared their secrets in terms of how they would change up their voices in creating Gogeta, with the pair of voice actors taking markedly different approaches in bringing this powerful character to life:

i do a quasi vegeta accent for Vegito and for both I limit pitch range just a touch… — Sean Schemmel liked a Tweet.™️ (@SeanSchemmel) April 11, 2020

For Gogeta, we each modify our voices a little bit. He makes his voice a little more gravely and “regal” and I make my voice a little lighter and “Goku-like”. Then we give him a punky attitude. We use software o merge the reads together into one. #QuarantineWatchParty #Broly https://t.co/DOCO53fRSe — Christopher Sabat (@JustChrisSabat) April 11, 2020

Gogeta, and his counterpart created by the Potarra Earrings in Vegito, are able to show the range of both voice actors for Goku and Vegeta making it clear that Chris Sabat and Sean Schemmel leave all their cards on the table when it comes to giving a voice to the main characters of the Dragon Ball franchise!