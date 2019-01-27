‘Dragon Ball Super’ Star Notes Clever Broly, Gogeta Connection

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has done plenty for the anime, but it gave two gifts fans cannot push aside. After all, the film brought both Broly and Gogeta to the canon, and one of the anime’s stars has noted a curious similarity between the two.

Recently, ComicBook.com got the chance to sit down with Jason Douglas to talk Dragon Ball. It was there Beerus voice actor opened up about his observations on Broly, and Douglas felt the Saiyan is more similar to Gogeta than previously believed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You really see aspects of Vegeta [in Broly] for obvious reasons, but you also see that kind of unpredictable willpower, and naivety … in some degree that Goku has.”

“So, in some ways Broly is Gogeta, but in a primal form which I think what makes him so unpredictable,” Douglas explained. “[That makes Broly] such a potential threat. But also potentially a really useful if unpredictable ally, and he really is a wild card.”

According to Douglas, Broly is the combination of Vegeta and Goku at their most basic. The latter’s naive nature and willingness to trust in others is easily spotted in Broly; Sure, the fighter may lack social skills since he grew up on an abandoned planet, but Broly proved he can make allies easily with Cheelia. As for his connection with Vegeta, both the Saiyans strut similarly with their deep-rooted rage. The pair are quick to anger and difficult to calm down. In the same way Vegeta rages to defend his Saiyan pride, Broly does the same for his father and even Cheelia on ocassion. So, when you break down Broly in that way, it is easy to see why Gogeta had to be in the new Dragon Ball Super film. How else were Goku and Vegeta supposed to take down the newcomer…?

So, can you go along with this comparison? Or is it too out there? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out in theaters in Japan and the U.S. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.