Did ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Introduce Broly’s Love Interest?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has made it to the U.S., and the film is going Super Saiyan to celebrate. With the film grossing a massive opening, the anime is being picked apart by fans. So, it isn’t a surprise to hear a certain heroine has piqued interest all thanks to her connection to Broly.

Warning! There are spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Broly below! Proceed with caution!

Videos by ComicBook.com

When it come to Broly, fans who have seen the film know he’s not had the best time. The fighter could do with some tender loving care after being stuck on a very inhospitable planet for his entire life. Stuck with an overbearing father, Broly grew up unaware of what love is, but Cheelai seems to be his first encounter with the emotion.

Cheelai might be a rogue seeking refuge in the Freeza Force, but she is nowhere near as heartless as her big boss. Much like Broly, she acts before thinking, but the girl tends to do so out of care. Cheelai lets her emotions dictate her actions, so she latches onto Broly when she realizes how repressed his feelings are.

With Cheelai showing him kindness, Broly becomes as attached to the girl as he is to his father. Once she gives him food rations, the pair’s tentative friendship was made official. Broly goes on to stand up for Cheelai when a Freeza Force soldier harasses her, and she does the same for Broly against Paragus. In a way, the two try to care for each other, and it is Cheelai who ultimately uses her Super Dragon Balls wish to save Broly. Even though she could have requested something selfish, Cheelai put Broly before herself, and the film ends with the duo living together on an outlying planet with their friend Lemo.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly does not make any sort of romance between these two known, but fans are wondering if Cheelai is heading in that direction. Girls like Chi-Chi were more forward with their feelings in the past, but Bulma and Videl tended to hold back due to their strong-headed personality. Cheelai falls squarely in that category, leaving fans to wonder if the heroine will be dating Broly the next time they see her. So, if you are shipping the couple, it might be time you put a wager on their couple goals status.

So, do you ship this power couple…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out in theaters in Japan and the U.S. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.