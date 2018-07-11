Will ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Explore This Shocking Freeza and Beerus Connection?

The news that this Dragon Ball Super movie will actually be Dragon Ball Super: Broly, has ignited the fandom with all kind of speculation about what kind major reveals and connections Broly’s first canonized story will make with the larger Dragon Ball franchise. Over on Reddit, that discussion has touched upon something that could be a potentially game-changing twist in the franchise, and it has everything to do with Lord Beerus and Freeza!

Dragon Ball Super‘s anime series revealed that Beerus and Freeza have history, as the latter has been tapped by the former to serve as an agent of destruction for the former – especially when it comes to one pivotal piece of history: The destruction of the Saiyan homeworld(s)!

Videos by ComicBook.com

We know from Beerus’ backstory that he once off-handedly ordered Freeza to eliminate Planet Vegeta, both because he hd been annoyed by the behavior of King Vegeta (who once offended the Destroyer by giving him the second best pillow in the universe), and also because of Freeza’s fear of that the Saiyan race could become, if left unchecked. However, hearing is one thing, and seeing would be another thing entirely. As one Reddit User points out:

“Whis, Beerus, Frieza, Goku, Vegeta, and Canon-Broly all in a movie about the origin and the destruction of the Saiyans? Oh, there is definitely going to be a moment where our favorite Saiyan BFFs find out that Beerus was the one who ordered Frieza to destroy their race. If there isn’t I call bullshit, because that’s a major plot-point that needs to be addressed.”



Indeed, it’s become a somewhat odd development that Dragon Ball Super has invested so much in developing Beerus and Whis’ connection to Goku, Vegeta and the Z-Fighters of Universe 7, while still keeping so many secrets from them. It seems inevitable that there will be some kind of falling out between the Saiyans and the divine beings – and Broly could be the key.

Additional fan speculation points to Broly’s canonized origin being connected to a big mystery in Saiyan history; if that’s the case, then it the picture becomes a lot clearer about how this film is bringing past and present together. Broly’s existence, power, and rage, could be directly connected to Beerus and Freeza’s destruction of Planet Vegeta, and in trying to defeat the Legendary Super Saiyan, Goku and Vegeta may have to confront realities of the past that no longer make Lord Beerus the welcome dinner guest that he’s become.

Such a development would also set the stage for the next Dragon Ball anime series, which fans expect will have to deal with Dragon Ball Super‘s game-changing development of a Saiyan (Goku) reaching a new level of divine power (Ultra Instinct) that rivals the most powerful divine beings in the universe (Grand Priest). If what Beerus did to Planet Vegeta comes to light in a bad way, the schism between Saiyans and gods could become a war.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be released in December. Dragon Ball Super airs its English Dubs Saturday nights on Cartoon Network’s Toonami. Dragon Ball Heroes is the new promotional anime series now streaming online in Japan.