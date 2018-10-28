‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Confirms Nappa Comeback

Dragon Ball Super is eager for a comeback, and the series will get one soon enough. In a couple months, Son Goku will return in a brand-new movie, and the director behind Dragon Ball Super: Broly just shared a big surprise with fans.

Nappa is back, and the beefy Saiyan is ready to meet up with fans after a long time in the grave.

Recently, fans were told the big news when Super Dragon Ball Heroes held its latest anniversary stream. The event was held in Japan not long ago and featured franchise icons like Masako Nozawa, the voice behind Goku. It was there fans heard from director Tatsuya Nagamine, and he let audiences know Nappa will star in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

So far, there is no word on how the character will factor into the film, but Nappa will be seen in his younger form. According to fan-translators, the director said the Saiyan is in his “20s or 30s in this movie” and that he’ll have a head full of hair.

In fact, some brief designs of Nappa were shown to fans as the stream went on. As you can see above, screen shots of the artwork have hit the Internet, and they show Nappa looking as swole as ever. With a patch of dark hair on his head, Nappa is rocking his usual mustache, and his Saiyan armor looks impeccable as usual.

For fans, this comeback is a welcome one that will get the nostalgia flowing. Nappa was introduced to audiences back in Dragon Ball Z when the man escorted Vegeta to Earth while pursuing Goku. The character died during the ‘Saiyan’ saga, but he reappeared briefly in Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball GT. This new movie will see the character alive as part of it takes place long before Nappa was killed. So, if fans are lucky, they will get to see how Nappa survived the destruction of Planet Vegeta alongside the young prince.

Funimation will bring Dragon Ball Super: Broly to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”