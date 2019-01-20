‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Hypes U.S. Release With New Promo

A new promo has been released for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and the timing of its release certainly seems to make it clear that it’s intended to hype the release of the film in the United States.

The promo, which you can check out below, appears to have been shot at a screening of Dragon Ball Super: Broly in Japan. The audience has glowing sticks, and shouts along with several of the characters as they appear in the film — which have been spliced together to sometimes show both in the promo.

Granted, the promo’s in Japanese, and it’s an unlisted video on YouTube. But given that Funimation brought Dragon Ball Super: Broly to theaters on January 16th and this appears to have been released on January 17th, that’s some coincidence if the two of them had absolutely nothing to do. If nothing else, it’s an impressive little promo, and certainly serves to show just how excited audiences can be.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is open in theaters worldwide. Funimation brought the film to the United States on January 16th, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as follows in promotional material:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”