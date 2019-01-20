‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Opening Day Gross Overshadows Anime’s Previous Films

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has arguably felt like one of the biggest projects to ever come out of the franchise, and fans have responded in kind by providing the film one of the biggest opening days for the franchise in the United States.

It turns out that it had such a good opening day, that Broly is already set to overshadow the box office of previous releases like Resurrection F and Battle of Gods.

Early estimates for the film’s opening in the United States had it tracking at $5 million USD, which was already impressive, but the actual numbers for the opening day had the film earning $7 million on its Wednesday night release alone. Numbers are still being tracked for the film over the opening weekend (via Box Office Mojo), but Broly has already performed much better than previous releases.

For example, Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F has the second biggest opening day in the franchise with $1.8 million USD, and it went on to earn about $8 million USD overall. Broly has already surpassed F‘s lifetime gross (it’s around $12 million earned as of this writing), and easily surpasses Battle of Gods‘ opening day ($297,000 USD) and lifetime gross ($2.5 million).

The most hilarious bit, however, is that Dragon Ball Super: Broly has also easily overtaken the much maligned live-action effort, Dragonball: Evolution. That film earned around $9 million for its domestic run, and netting only $4.8 million or so for its opening weekend.

Toei Animation has put a lot of effort into not only producing Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but in promoting it as well. The results speak for themselves, really. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is open in theaters worldwide. Funimation brought the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

via Box Office Mojo