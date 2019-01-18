‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ U.S. Opening Breaks Record Held by ‘Pokemon: The First Movie’

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has not felt like any previous Dragon Ball film release as the marketing campaign and eventual release of the film was bigger than any in the past. The effort has provided great results for everyone it turns out.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly debuted at #1 in the box office on its opening day in the United States, and the only other anime film to achieve such a feat was Pokemon: The First Movie in 1999.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both films opened on a Wednesday, with Pokemon: The First Movie opening on November 6, 1999. The film earned $10.1 million on its opening day, and although Dragon Ball Super: Broly brought in $7 million, this is a huge feat for both of these films. Dragon Ball Super: Broly even opened with a limited theatrical release, which makes the top spot debut even more surprising.

Pokemon: The First Movie eventually went on to earn around $163 million worldwide, and was the top grossing anime film in the United States and fourth highest-grossing film based on a TV series worldwide. While it’s far too early to tell where Dragon Ball Super: Broly will sit on those lists when all is said and done, but considering how well it’s done worldwide so far, there is a chance it could take the top spot in those categories as well.

Dragon Ball fans would have believed seeing a film in the franchise breaking a record held by a major event in the Pokemon franchise, but that just proves how the hype for the film has been greater than any in the franchise so far.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is open in theaters worldwide. Funimation brought the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”