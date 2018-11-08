New ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Trailer Teases a Major Broly Reveal

Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s Final Trailer delivered a whole lot of action – as well as some game-changing details about just how powerful this new canonized version of Broly will be.

Well, the final Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer first arrived in Japanese language form only, and some dedicated fan translators have managed to uncover some new details about the film – including a crucially important new detail about Broly himself!

Specifically, it’s this exchange in the new trailer that has fans speculating about Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s storyline, and the possible fate of Broly in the franchise, going forward:

Goku to Broly: “Your not a bad guy. I can tell.”

Chelye: “He’s not fighting because he wants to!”

When the first official stills from Dragon Ball Super: Broly started to appear online, fans instantly noticed one crucial detail in Broly’s character design: what appears to be an updated version of the control collar the character wore in the original Dragon Ball Z: Broly movie. That collar was fashioned for him by his father Paragus, as a way of controlling Broly’s limitless power. In the original film, Broly eventually gets free of the control collar and gruesome murders his father; Dragon Ball Super: Broly be repeating history, or it could be going in a different direction altogether.

From what we have seen so far, Dragon Ball Super: Broly’s story will revolve around the shared history of Goku, Vegeta, and Broly’s fathers (Bardock, King Vegeta, Paragus), and the falling out between those men when Freeza took over Planet Vegeta, and eventually destroyed it. Paragus eventually catches up to an exiled Broly on the remote planet Vampa, and sometime after the Tournament of Power the two are recruited into the Freeza Force by new recruit Chelye and her veteran partner, Lemo. By the time the Freeza Force brings Broly to earth’s Arctic region in search of the Dragon Balls, Broly is clearly being used against his will as a weapon.

The big question is who will be aiming this new Saiyan doomsday device throughout the film? Will it be Paragus? Freeza? Chelye?

There are already strong hints that Paragus will die, causing Broly to go berserk and his Ultimate Super Saiyan power to explode. There are also strong hints that the evil emperor will lose control of Broly at some point, and Freeza will have to face Broly as retribution for Planet Vegeta’s destruction (along with Beerus and Whis?). Either way, at the end of the new trailer Broly is clearly not wearing the collar, when his power surges beyond anything that SSB Goku and Vegeta have ever seen.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. on January 16, 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.