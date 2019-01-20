‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Ranks No.3 at U.S. Box Office

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is the biggest film in the Dragon Ball franchise to date and fans have treated it as such with an incredible amount of support in the box office. After making a debut at the top on its opening day, the film has gone on to earn the #3 spot over the weekend.

The box office estimates for the weekend (via Box Office Mojo) place Dragon Ball Super: Broly at $10.6 million, just under The Upside at $15.6 million and Glass at $40.5 million.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly may be ending its opening weekend in third place, but it has broken a ton of records. It was the first anime film to be released in IMAX in the United States, the first anime film since Pokemon: The First Movie to debut at #1. The five day total for its release brought it to $21 million, making Dragon Ball Super: Broly the third highest grossing anime film in the United States behind Pokemon: The First Movie and Pokemon the Movie 2000.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has already overshadowed previous releases in the franchise as it now holds the record for the highest grossing opening (over Resurrection F’s $1.8 million debut), and when you combine its domestic performance so far with what the film has earned worldwide already, Dragon Ball Super: Broly has earned $86.9 million in total.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now open in theaters worldwide, and has already gone on to have a bigger lifetime gross than Dragonball: Evolution. Funimation brought the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

