‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals Freeza’s Dragon Ball Wish

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has opened in theaters in the United States, and fans are starting to see how it fills in many of the teases left throughout the trailers and promos for the film beforehand.

One big mystery that’s been (hilariously) solved is that why Freeza wanted to collect the Dragon Balls (and be involved with the film) in the first place. What important wish did he want fulfilled enough to set the plot of the film in motion?

Read on for major Dragon Ball Super: Broly spoilers below!

The film sets in motion when Freeza has members of his new Freeza Force steal six of the Dragon Balls and the Dragon Radar from Bulma’s home. She had been gathering them in order to wish to look five years younger (as ten years would be too noticeable), and this hilariously has a huge parallel for what Freeza wanted to wish for. He had been keeping his wish under wraps, but one of his new Freeza Force advisors Berryblue reveals that he wanted to wish to be taller.

Slightly embarrassed, Freeza reveals that he indeed wanted to use the Dragon Balls to wish to be taller. He no longer wants immortality as his punishment in Earth’s Hell made him realize not being able to die would be terrible, and he doesn’t want to be indestructible because it would make his fights boring. He wants to grow 5 centimeters taller so that his men would respect him more.

Though he’s quickly killed anyone who’s made comments about his height, he still wants to grow 5 centimeters. Like Bulma, he wants the growth to seem “natural” so he wants 5 centimeters instead of ten. He could change back into his taller, second form, but he wants to be taller in his most powerful form (and his Golden one). It’s a hilarious new direction for the character as now he’s struggling in strange new ways to build up his image as an all powerful tyrant again after all this time.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is open in theaters worldwide. Funimation brought the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”