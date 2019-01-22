Does Gohan Appear in ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’?

When Dragon Ball Super: Broly was first announced, many fans wondered which of the characters from the series would be making an appearance in the film. This is especially true for fans of Gohan, as his return to his prime strength was one of the key plots leading into the Tournament of Power.

But does he show up in Dragon Ball Super: Broly? Read on for spoilers from Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Unfortunately, Gohan does not make an appearance in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The film pares down the large roster of characters to a few key inclusions of Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, Beerus, Whi, and Freeza. It’s because most of the screen time is saved for developing many of the franchise’s new and rebooted additions such as Bardock, Broly, Paragus, Cheelai, Lemo, and various other members of the Freeza Force and Saiyans.

Fans were worried about Gohan’s absence from the film when Dragon Ball Super: Broly’s promotional materials revealed images from the characters with new art, but didn’t reveal an updated look for Gohan. It seems their worst fears were realized as he doesn’t show up in the film at all. In the grander scheme of things, Gohan was not very integral to the plot but even characters like Trunks, Goten, and the Emperor Pilaf trio make cameo appearances.

So while Gohan’s inclusion in the film would not have made too much of a difference in the battle with Broly, it definitely comes as a blow to fans of the character who were hoping to see more battle goodness from him after such a good showing during the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now open in theaters worldwide, and has already gone on to have a bigger lifetime gross than Dragonball: Evolution. Funimation brought the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”