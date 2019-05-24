Dragon Ball Super: Broly Fan-Art Gives A Go At Teen Gohan

The Dragon Ball universe has changed over time. Originally following Goku as a young boy, the boy grew into a man, with the Saiyan having children to call his own. Eventually, those children, Gohan and Goten, grew as well. Arguably though, the best interpretation of Gohan as thought by fans was his “teenage self” during the final fight with Cell. One fan decided to update the Super Saiyan 2 wielder and create an appearance for the young lad as if he were a part of the film Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Twitter User RenanFNA put his skills to the test by depicting an updated interpretation of Gohan, minus Super Saiyan level one or two. Obviously, the art between Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball Z can be very different at times, with the modern approach having a much more sleek, “clean” look to it than the rough lines found in Z:

This “Teen Gohan” is a character that wasn’t seen enough in our opinion. Appearing from the Hypertime Chamber with his father after training to fight Cell and the Androids, Gohan stayed locked in his Super Saiyan form so as not to waste any spare energy. When the battle with Cell ended, his father dead and Super Saiyan 2 achieved, Gohan returned to his studies and a time jump in the series brought him into young adulthood. If the series ever gets into any additional time travel hijinks, revisiting this era may make for some fantastic moments.

In the series currently, Gohan has managed to re master his “Mystic” form that he gained during the Buu saga and is putting it to good use as part of the Tournament of Power. Managing to stand toe to toe with his father in his Super Saiyan Blue form, Gohan as a fighter will surely continue to have a presence in the Dragon Ball Super universe as events transpire.

