‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Pre-Sale Tickets Go Live

With its official premiere in both Japan and the United States on the horizon, pre-sale tickets for screenings of Dragon Ball Super: Broly have now gone live.

Heading over to the film’s official website (which you can find at this link) leads to a list of the theater locations in your area showing the film. But you have to act fast for what is undoubtedly going to be a popular release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has felt like the largest film in the franchise yet for a number of reasons. The film will feature the now in-series canon debuts of Broly and fan-favorite fusion Gogeta, and it will feature a theatrical release in the United States not too long after its theatrical run begins in Japan. That is a huge first for the franchise, and after the success of Dragon Ball Super, more eyes will be on the new film in the franchise than ever as the series has reached a new level of popularity over the last year.

Fans will see Dragon Ball Super: Broly for themselves soon enough as the film officially releases in Japan not too long from now. Though the film will be having a special event premiere in Los Angeles, CA. Funimation will be bringing the film to even more theaters in the United States with a wider release on January 16th. Tickets for its release are now currently available for pre-sale.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is officially described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”