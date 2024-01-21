Dragon Ball Super Sparks Debate Over Chapter 101 Translation Blip

Dragon Ball is ready to take on the new year, and that means Son Goku is going to be busy. We already know the anime's plans as Dragon Ball Daima is on the horizon. As for the manga, Dragon Ball Super is far from done as chapter 101 just went live. But in the wake of its debut, Dragon Ball fans are buzzing over a translation bit involving Gohan.

The situation was pointed out on social media after fans like SupaChronicles brought it to light. The moment comes towards the end of chapter 101 as we meet up with Goku and Vegeta during their training time. As Whis watches Broly train, the angel makes sure to note how powerful Goku's son has become.

"It was Goku's boy Gohan actually, along with Piccolo the Namekian. They led the triumphant charge against the monster," the English translation reads. However, fan-translators provided an alternative reading of the line that shifts the focus from Gohan and Piccolo to the entire group.

"It was Goku's boy Gohan... They led the triumphant charge with the others against the monster," the revised line reads. This translation is even reflected in the Spanish translation of Dragon Ball Super, so of course, fans were quick to analyze the English line.

Translation is a hard gig, and while this missing info may not be big, it does reflect on a persistent issue with Dragon Ball. The series makes no apologies for its focus on Goku, but it has an array of characters who rarely get love. Whis mentioning the others who fought Cell Max gives a more whole picture of the battle. Goten and Trunks played a big role in the fight, so it would be wrong to say Gohan and Piccolo handled the fight alone. Even the strongest of warriors need an assist, and it seems Dragon Ball Super chapter 101 wanted to get that across.

If you are not caught up with Dragon Ball's manga, no sweat! The hit series is available on Manga Plus. So for those wanting to know more about the manga, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Having defeated Boo, Goku is starting to get bored with his life on Earth. His wife, Chi-chi, wants him to get a job, but all he wants to do is train and fight stronger enemies. Elsewhere in the universe, the God of Destruction, Beerus, and his attendant Whis are traveling from planet to planet in search of food and entertainment. After blowing up some hapless victims, Beerus is reminded of a man from his dreams with the moniker "Super Saiyan God," or something like that... The God of Destruction sets his sights on Earth to track down this mysterious man! Maybe this will give Goku something to do?"

What do you make of this translation debate? Are you keeping up with all things Dragon Ball? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!