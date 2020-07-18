Dragon Ball Super Fans Get Moro Trending Before New Chapter Release

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 62's official release is only two days away, but fans of the series are so hyped they have gotten Moro trending on Twitter before the new chapter officially drops! The wait for this newest chapter in particular has been tough because the previous cliffhanger not only revealed a new technique for Vegeta that he picked up on Yardrat, but because Moro now has access to a new form that gives him a surprising edge over Goku and Vegeta once more. The anticipation has reached such a fever pitch that now fans have taken it into their own hands.

Unfortunately, taking it into their own hands means that any look into why Moro is trending in particular will also give away some of the major spoilers from the chapter that had officially released in Japan. Several of these moments have made their way online and feature the fight against Moro going in a surprise direction.

So surprising, in fact, that Dragon Ball Super fans couldn't wait until Chapter 62's official release to talk about it! Read on to see how fans are reacting to the fact Moro is trending while also dodging spoilers! Are you even more excited to check out the next chapter now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!