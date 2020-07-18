Dragon Ball Super Fans Get Moro Trending Before New Chapter Release
Dragon Ball Super Chapter 62's official release is only two days away, but fans of the series are so hyped they have gotten Moro trending on Twitter before the new chapter officially drops! The wait for this newest chapter in particular has been tough because the previous cliffhanger not only revealed a new technique for Vegeta that he picked up on Yardrat, but because Moro now has access to a new form that gives him a surprising edge over Goku and Vegeta once more. The anticipation has reached such a fever pitch that now fans have taken it into their own hands.
Unfortunately, taking it into their own hands means that any look into why Moro is trending in particular will also give away some of the major spoilers from the chapter that had officially released in Japan. Several of these moments have made their way online and feature the fight against Moro going in a surprise direction.
So surprising, in fact, that Dragon Ball Super fans couldn't wait until Chapter 62's official release to talk about it! Read on to see how fans are reacting to the fact Moro is trending while also dodging spoilers! Are you even more excited to check out the next chapter now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Beware of Leaks!
Moro is Trending. That means... Oh, no! The leaks are out. 2 more days for the official release. pic.twitter.com/PP52UOcAh4— SkullDude (@xSkullDude) July 18, 2020
And Now the Villain is Trending...
And now Moro is trending... damn pic.twitter.com/afMbIEQCas— 🍎 Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) July 18, 2020
This Can't Be Good...
I see Moro trending. Can't be a good thing since new chapter comes out really soon lol
oh boy..— IT’S MORPHIN’ TIME | 🤘🏽⚡️UCHI⚡️🤘🏽 (@UchiGames) July 18, 2020
Something Big is Coming...
You know something big is up on the DBZ universe when Moro is trending [SPOILERS]— Impurse CG (@impurse00) July 18, 2020
Not Even Out and Trending? Untouchable
How tf is Moro trending more? the power of Dragon Ball is untouchable. pic.twitter.com/AzgTCvQfo7— Zeph #SAOSZN #Sora4Smash (@ZephyrXBL) July 18, 2020
Must Be Serious...
Shit must be serious if Moro’s trending 😭 pic.twitter.com/XemyzEJDsh— Rev☁️ (@ReverendClown) July 18, 2020
Those Must Be Some Spoilers!
These dragon ball super chapter 62 spoilers got Moro trending 😭 pic.twitter.com/FhV2c4lxpi— 𝐤𝐚𝐦𝐢 (@afrokami) July 18, 2020
It's Not Too Much Longer Now!
i see moro trending but i ain’t looking at no dragon ball super spoilers i will wait 😓— Pervy Sage 🍱 (@vlonelydre) July 18, 2020
