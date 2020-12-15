Dragon Ball Super Preview Promises a Mass Resurrection

✖

Dragon Ball Super's next chapter is promising a mass resurrection in a new preview! Dragon Ball Super had previously confirmed that the end of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc would be coming this month following a run of over two years, and the previous chapter of the series confirmed this was going to be the case when Goku officially dealt the final blow to Planet Eater Moro thanks to a final power boost from his friends and allies. Now that the fight has come to an end, the next chapter of the series will be bringing an end to the arc as a whole.

Dragon Ball Super has shared an official preview of Chapter 67 of the series with the first few rough draft pages, and they tease the fallout of the fight to come as Goku and the rest of the Earth pieces everything back together that Moro had destroyed over the course of the arc. This apparently includes bringing those Moro killed back to life as well.

One batch of the rough draft pages of the next chapter of the series, titled "The Conclusion and the Aftermath...," sees several of the planets Moro had destroyed being restored. This includes New Namek, which was the most notable of the planets destroyed over the course of the arc, so it seems like the Dragon Balls have come in handy once more as the seventh universe begins to heal.

What's notable about these pages as well is that they note that while many beings and planets have been revived, one certain angel has not. Merus' disappearance is still one of the biggest cliffhangers from the fight with Planet Eater Moro as it's likely to cause all sorts of massive ramifications for the future of the series since it seems to be a rare event overall.

With Goku also reaching a new divine level of power thanks to Merus, he's not going to forget the angel any time soon either. The next arc could pick up on this idea as it sees Goku and his universe grappling with the potential loss of one of these divine beings. But what do you think? What are you hoping to see in Dragon Ball Super's next chapter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!