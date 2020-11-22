Dragon Ball Super: Moro's Arc Is One of the Manga's Longest Yet

✖

Dragon Ball Super has been very busy as of late, and fans have the manga to thank for that. The series has been pushing forward with new content in print, and fans have eaten it up month after month. Now, it seems Dragon Ball is ready to end its current arc, and it is worth pointing out just how long Moro's story ran.

Recently, Dragon Ball Super put out a new chapter, and the update witnessed the defeat of Moro. The baddie has been causing trouble for Universe 7 since he escaped prison, and Goku decided to take his battle with the man seriously at last. It might have been a little late in the game, but chapter 66 ended with the Saiyan as the victor.

With this penultimate chapter live, there is only one left to go before the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc wraps. The story will end with a total of 25 chapters and well over 1,100 pages. All in all, Moro's story will take up about six volumes overall, and that is pretty impressive when you remember Dragon Ball Super has 14 to its name so far.

So, yes - it is true. This latest arc has been going on for nearly half the series. That goes to show how much content the More arc covers, so fans will definitely want to reread the arc once it ends next month.

So far, there is little known about the series' next steps, but fans know more content is coming. In a recent chat, the editor on Dragon Ball Super confirmed a new arc is being developed by Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro. It seems likely the new arc will come to light in late December or January. So if you want to get caught up on the manga, you best do it sooner rather than later!

What have you thought of the Moro arc? Did the story live up to your expectations? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.