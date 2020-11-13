Dragon Ball Super Announces Moro Arc's End Date

✖

Dragon Ball Super has announced the end date for the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc! Taking the series in a brand new direction following the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the manga's Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has been running for nearly two years at this point. With the battle against Planet Eater Moro seemingly reaching its climax with the latest few chapters, fans have begun to wonder when this arc would be coming to an end especially because it means we'll be seeing another brand new story following the battle against Moro. Now we finally have our answer!

With the latest update previewing Chapter 66 of the series, the official website for the Dragon Ball franchise (as spotted by @DBSHype on Twitter) confirmed that the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc will indeed be coming to an end with Chapter 67 of the series. Meaning, the Moro arc overall will be coming to an end with the December release of the series on December 20th barring any major delays.

The Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has seen some divisive responses among fans the longer it went on. While it initially began with a ton of hype from the fandom purely because it was a new adventure following the end of the anime, but as it went on it began to introduce cool new ideas fans had wanted to see explored further such as the Dai Kaioshin making his brief return as part of Majin Buu's body and New Namek being a focus once more.

(Photo: Shueisha)

But as it evolved further with Planet Eater Moro as the central villain, the arc started to fray further and saw Goku and Vegeta training in two different ways. This ended up working out for Goku as he's finally gotten a mastery of Ultra Instinct, but Vegeta ended up looking worse for wear as he only managed to learn one new technique during his time training on Yardrat before being beaten by Moro in the rematch.

Things took a turn for the worse in the newest cliffhanger as Goku's actions have directly put the Earth in danger, so if these final two chapters can wrap it all up nicely then maybe fans won't be so divided on this arc anymore? But what do you think?

How do you think Dragon Ball Super will end the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc to an end? What do you want to see next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!