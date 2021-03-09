Dragon Ball Super Teases a Wish Granted But With a Catch

✖

Dragon Ball Super has a comeback planned for this month as the manga will debut its next chapter before long. The update is a highly anticipated one as it promises to follow-up on a big cliffhanger. After all, an Eternal Dragon just made their debut in chapter 69, and it seems the wish they're granting will come with certain stipulations.

The update went live over in Japan not long ago thanks to the Dragon Ball Super website. It was there fans were treated to a single panel from the manga's next chapter. It turns out chapter 70 will revisit Granolah and his wish as we all expected, but he will face some issues along the way.

Of course, this should come as no surprise to fans. In fact, most readers balked at the fighter when Granolah made his wish. The sniper asked to become the greatest warrior in the universe, and that kind of request is huge for any dragon to grant. The Cereal Dragon Balls are surely unable to grant such a big request without some sort of drawback, so Granolah will find that out shortly.

As you can see above, Granolah is shown in the panel agreeing to accept all conditions of his request. If he is talking to the Eternal Dragon as we suspect, then the god gave Granolah some food for thought. There are stipulations to his wish, and this catch could be anything. Now, Dragon Ball Super fans can start theorizing about the blowback before chapter 70 debuts this month, so you best share your speculation ASAP!

