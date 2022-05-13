Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 Preview Gives Goku And Vegeta A Major Wardrobe Change

✖

The Granolah The Survivor Arc continues in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga, and we're a little over a week away until the next chapter arrives in the fight against the Heeter known as Gas. With the next chapter in the manga being Chapter 84, a new preview seems to show that both Goku and Vegeta are set to receive a major wardrobe change before this current battle comes to an end, seemingly paying homage to both Bardock and the Saiyan race as a whole. With Granolah set to return to the battlefield, the Saiyans are in for quite a fight.

In the previous chapter, readers were shown how Bardock was able to defeat Gas in their original battle, with the father of Goku seemingly attaining a new energy while fighting against the strongest member of the Heeter criminal organization. With this next installment seemingly taking us back to the present, the Z-Fighters might have learned what they need to do to defeat the current strongest being in the universe, while the elderly Namekian Monaito has given them a big wardrobe change in the process. With the preview seeing Goku and Vegeta now sporting Saiyan armor similar to Bardock's, it will be interesting to see how this current fight continues in the pages of Dragon Ball Super.

Twitter Outlet DBS Chronicles shared the new preview for the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super, not just highlighting the outfit switch for the two main Z-Fighters, but also showing off Goku moments after hearing the battle between his father and Gas take place many years prior to current events:

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 Drafts (2/2). #DBSpoilers



Title: Pride of the Warrior Race! pic.twitter.com/qd9vr6xFJm — Hype (@DbsHype) May 13, 2022

It certainly seems as though the Granolah The Survivor Arc is close to its finale, with the battle between the Z-Fighters and Gas seeing Goku and Vegeta aligning themselves with the intergalactic bounty hunter. With Goku learning more about his father, it will be interesting to see if this new information is able to have an effect on his overall transformation and whether or not it will see a change in his Ultra Instinct.

What do you think of Goku and Vegeta's new outfits? Do you want to see them stick with Saiyan armor moving forward in the future?