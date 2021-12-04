Dragon Ball: What Are The Heeters Really Planning?

Dragon Ball Super’s manga has reached a new phase of the Granolah the Survivor arc with the newest chapter of the series, and the final fight of the arc is beginning to take shape as Elec and the Heeters have made their move with the newest chapter of the series. The group has been plotting behind the scenes since the start of the arc, and as recent chapters have demonstrated have been plotting since long before the events of the arc itself. Now the major question has arisen as of the newest chapter of the manga that could have a world shaking answer.

Recent chapters of the series revealed that the Heeters have been slowly working away on some kind of grander plan since their days of forming deals with Frieza and his army. With the newest chapter of the series seeing them make their wish to have Gas become the new strongest warrior in the universe, they have also revealed that it’s only a start to making their plan finally happen. So now the question is figuring out exactly what that plan is. What is the Heeters’ grand plan for the universe?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 78 of the series sees Elec successfully making a wish on the Dragon Balls, and with Gas much stronger and ready to eliminate Granolah and the Saiyans, it’s very clear that this is far from the end goal they have in mind. Elec has made it very clear that Gas is a tool meant for whatever scheme they have in the works, and Gas himself has been readily accepting of this fact no matter how much his brother will seemingly ask and make him sacrifice for. But what is worth so much time, effort, and money that they have been storing for its very purpose?

It’s now a matter of figuring out the scope. Their grand plan is likely a more widespread version of their current operation of emptying out planets and selling the scraps to the refugees of other destroyed planets, but with Gas as strong as he is, they won’t need to be the middle man of the operation anymore. They’ll be able to operate completely on their own, and potentially own the world in a whole different way than a villain from this franchise ever made known.

What do you think? What do you think Elec and the Heeters have in mind for the universe next? What role does Gas’ strength play in this next stage of his plan? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!