Dragon Ball Super's New Chapter Has Arrived: Read

The newest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga has arrived and with it, the potential conclusion of the long-running Granolah Arc as well. With Goku and Vegeta teaming up with Granolah in order to fight against the new strongest being in the universe, Gas of the Heeters, it would seem that this new installment has brought the arc to a close in a surprising way. Now, you can read the latest chapter for free as it has landed on Viz Media and the conclusion of this fight is sure to have some ramifications on the world of the Z-Fighters.

Chapter 86 of Dragon Ball Super can be read here, with the battle between Goku and Granolah being taken up a notch as the strongest member of the Heeters has sacrificed his life energy in order to gain his most powerful transformation so far. Unfortunately for Gas, the other members of the Heeters have no qualm with him throwing his life away if it means the death of Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah. Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, Goku unleashes a number of his newer attacks in order to fight against the strongest opponent that he's faced to date.

While this latest chapter hasn't been confirmed to be the ending for the Granolah The Survivor Arc, it certainly seems as if the earth-shattering battle has come to a close. The intergalactic bounty hunter, having learned the secrets behind how both himself and his mother were able to survive, has forged a shaky truce with the Z-Fighters which might benefit Goku and Vegeta in the future.

As it stands, the Shonen series has yet to drop any hints as to what the next arc of the manga will be following the conclusion of the fight against the Heeters, though with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero throwing some major changes into the lore, these elements might have an effect on the future of the series. Certainly, the return of the Red Ribbon Army has fans wanting more Gohan and Piccolo and with their new transformations, perhaps we'll be able to see how they compare against Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego.

