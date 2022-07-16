Dragon Ball Super Art Gives Granolah the Best DBZ Makeover

The Granolah The Survivor Arc appears to be drawing to a close within the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga, with the final battle against Gas of the Heeters seeing Goku and Vegeta team up with the intergalactic bounty hunter who originally had an ax-to-grind with the Saiyan Race. With the arrival of the Shonen sequel series following years after the conclusion of Dragon Ball Z, one fan artist has taken the opportunity to imagine what Granolah might have looked like if he had appeared in the series long before his introduction in his titular arc.

While the Granolah Arc is looking as if it is coming to a close in a few chapters' time, it might be years before we see this battle hit the small screen as Dragon Ball Super has yet to announce when, or if, it will be making a comeback. As it stands, there haven't been any hints of this bounty hunter who briefly was the strongest being in the universe playing a role in this summers Super Hero film and it doesn't appear as if elements such as Ultra Ego and the Heeters will be a part of the Shonen movie either. Regardless, we would imagine that it is only a matter of time before we see Granolah animated by Toei.

Reddit Artist Dreamonto shared this new take on Granolah that imagines him under the original art style of Dragon Ball Z, giving us an idea of what the bounty hunter might have looked like had he encountered the Z-Fighters during the Frieza, Cell, and/or Majin Buu Sagas during the series:

Currently, there hasn't been any hints as to what storyline will take place following the conclusion of the saga that gave us Granolah and the Heeters, though we have to wonder if the changes that took place in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will play a role. With Gohan and Piccolo specifically undergoing some big makeovers over the course of the film, perhaps the next arc of the manga will focus more on the son of Goku and the strongest Namekian in the universe.

What do you think of Granolah's new Dragon Ball Z makeover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.