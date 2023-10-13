Dragon Ball Super Chapter 98 Draft Released

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the last time that fans were able to see the Z-Fighters in a canon project that continued their story. While the movie arrived in 2022, the manga is taking the opportunity to retell the tale of the Red Ribbon Army's return. With recent chapters seeing the arrival of Orange Piccolo and Cell Max, a draft for Chapter 98 has found its way online to give us a look into the continuing battle against the resurrected creation of Dr. Gero.

While this latest re-telling of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero covers a lot of familiar territory, the latest manga arc has also added some new elements to the proceeding. One of the biggest changes is that the manga is putting Trunks and Goten's superhero careers at the forefront by having them leap into battle wearing their Saiyamen costumes. On top of this, readers were also able to see more scenes that gave us a closer look into Dr. Hedo's robotic career and Krillin's continuing adventures as a member of the police force. While we don't expect the conclusion of this arc to vastly change the ending of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, it might have a few tweaks when it comes to the fight against Cell Max.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The Fight Against Cell Max Heats Up

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 98's draft is focusing on the full-blown assault on Dr. Hedo's new take on Cell, Cell Max. While Goten and Trunks did attempt to take down the monstrosity as individuals, they came to the realization that their fusion would be far more effective. Unfortunately, Gotenks is looking a little worse for ware thanks to the sons of Goku and Vegeta botching the fusion dance. You can check out the drafts at Dragon Ball's Official site by clicking here.

So far, the creative minds behind Dragon Ball Super's manga have kept details about the next arc close to their chest. With the end of the Granolah The Survivor Arc giving us Black Frieza and a new major obstacle for Goku and Vegeta to overcome, fans are crossing their fingers that a major battle is in the works.

How have you felt about the manga's Super Hero adaptation so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.