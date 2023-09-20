Best Dragon Ball Super Fights (So Far)

Dragon Ball Super first revved up its anime and manga in 2015, with Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods introducing shonen fans to the likes of Beerus the God of Destruction, Whis, and Super Saiyan God to name a few. Since the sequel series began, anime fans have been able to witness arcs such as the Tournament of Power, Goku Black, Broly, and more. With the manga continuing to examine the storyline of Super Hero, now is a great time to list some of the best battles that the Z-Fighters have taken part in throughout Dragon Ball Super. While Dragon Ball Super's manga is currently injecting new life into Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, there have been little to no details on what will come after this latest storyline. This October, Dragon Ball Super has been hinting at a major reveal at this year's New York Comic-Con. Shonen fans have been crossing their fingers that this panel might be confirmation of the anime adaptation's television return since the series has been on hiatus since the Tournament of Power's end in 2017. With Toei Animation finally wrapping the War For Wano saga in One Piece, is it time for Goku and the Z-Fighters to make their long-awaited return? What is your favorite fight from Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.

Goku Vs. Beerus (Photo: Toei Animation) Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods first introduced fans to this new arc that introduced godly ki, alternate universes, and even stronger opponents to the lives of the Z-Fighters. A good portion of the film's runtime is dedicated to Goku using the power of Super Saiyan God to fight against Universe 7's God of Destruction. While Son Goku isn't able to defeat Beerus in this initial fight, the battle itself becomes so heated that it starts tearing holes in reality itself. Since this initial encounter, the Saiyan and the feline deity have yet to meet on the battlefield for a rematch but it is an encounter that might just bring the series to an end. prevnext

Goku Vs. Gohan (Photo: Toei Animation) Shockingly enough, this fight didn't take place in Dragon Ball Super's manga, despite the fact that it was easily one of the best. In preparation of the Tournament of Power, Gohan trained with Piccolo in a short amount of time to reclaim the "Mystic" power he used against Majin Buu. Attempting to test out his strength, Gohan challenges his father to a one-on-one fight, wherein Goku is pushed to his limit and needs to exert all of his power to win. It makes for one of the best battles of the series though seeing Ultra Instinct Goku and Gohan Beast square off might surpass it. prevnext

Goku Vs. Hit (Photo: Toei Animation) While this fight id take place in Dragon Ball Super's manga, it was quite different in the anime adaptation. Rather than having Son Goku strictly stick to Super Saiyan Blue, the anime added an impressive power-up that had Goku using Kaioken with the godly transformation. The moment was a Dragon Ball fan's dream, as it had long been a debate as to whether or not the Saiyan could use Kaioken with any additional transformation. Pushing himself to the limit, the battle was one of the most eye-popping moments in the early arcs of the sequel series. prevnext

Vegeta Vs. Toppo (Photo: Toei Animation) During the Tournament of Power, while Goku was busy with Jiren, Vegeta found himself taking on Universe 11's God of Destruction in training, Toppo. Recently acquiring the power of Super Saiyan Blue Evolution, another anime exclusive transformation, the Saiyan Prince is able to take down his opponent by calling upon one of his most destructive attacks. Letting loose in a similar vein as the attack that caused him to take his own life against Majin Buu, Vegeta was able to both claim victory and also not die this time around. prevnext

Vegito Vs. Fused Zamasu (Photo: Toei Animation) Seeing Super Saiyan Blue Vegito alone for the first time certainly earns this battle some major points, but where the battle between Vegito and Zamasu truly shined was in its animation. Fluid and fast paced, the anime was able to give viewers one of the best battles of the sequel series to date. While Vegito being "unfused" thanks in part to a loophole with the Potara Earrings, as the fusion had so much energy that the earrings couldn't handle it for long periods of time, that doesn't negate from this being one of the best fights in Dragon Ball Super history from the Goku Black Arc. prevnext

Gogeta Vs Broly (Photo: Toei Animation) Pound for pound, if we were ranking the fights of Dragon Ball Super, this one might come out as the victory. The Legendary Super Saiyan Broly and Gogeta were both introduced to the main canon for the first time in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, as the titanic clash tore through reality and gave us some of the best animation of the series to date. Every fight in the film is almost a work of art, as Goku and Vegeta take on the mad powerhouse but it's in this final battle of the movie that we are able to see the animators cut loose. Truly, this is the fight to beat. prevnext

Goku And Frieza Vs. Jiren (Photo: Toei Animation) Perhaps the one team-up that many Dragon Ball fans never thought they would see if Goku and Frieza fighting side-by-side. What the Tournament of Power was able to do so well with the alien despot was maintaining his evil personality while also having him work alongside the Z-Fighters of Universe 7. With Goku and Frieza attempting to knock Jiren off the rugged terrain of the Tournament of Power, the two are left pushed to their limits as they rely on one another in some unexpected ways to take down Universe 11's strongest warrior. While neither were able to win the tournament, Universe 7 still took the win thanks to Android 17 remaining. prevnext