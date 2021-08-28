Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Features a Fem God of Destruction

✖

One of the biggest new characters that was introduced into the world of Akira Toriyama's Shonen series via the sequel of Dragon Ball Super has been Beerus, the feline god of destruction for Universe 7 that is normally looking to eat and sleep rather than destroy entire planets. With Vegeta recently revealing that he has the ability to transform with his Ultra Ego power-up thanks to the training he did with Beerus, the god of destruction will clearly continue to play a major role in the franchise as well as with the development of the Z Fighters.

Dragon Ball Super officially began with the awakening of Beerus, who wanted to battle against the Super Saiyan God, which did not exist at that point in time. Coming face to face with Goku on King Kai's planet, the god of destruction set off a series of events that not only introduced the power of the Super Saiyan God back into the mix, but opened up the world of the Z Fighters to learn that not only were there far more powerful gods out there that they had never encountered, but alternate universes that gave them plenty of insane battles to wade through in the sequel series.

Instagram Cosplayer Back Unicorn 2991 shared this ingenious new take on Universe 7's God of Destruction, who has still yet to be beaten in the sequel series, with many fans wondering if we'll ever see Beerus release the full force of his power against Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z Fighters:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕻𝖆𝖔𝖑𝖆 𝕼𝖚𝖎𝖓𝖓 • 𝕻𝖗𝖔 𝕸𝖚𝖆✨🔮 (@blackunicorn2991)

The last time we were able to see Beerus really cut loose was at the beginning of the Tournament of Power Saga, wherein the gods of destruction from alternate universes all battled one another for the amusement of the being known as Xeno. While Beerus might not be battling the latest villain of the series directly in Granolah the intergalactic bounty hunter, it's clear that his influence has had a direct effect on the power of the Saiyan Prince Vegeta.

What do you think of this unique take on everyone's favorite god of destruction? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.