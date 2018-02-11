‘Dragon Ball Super’ Kills Major ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Fighter

Warning! Major Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Episode 127 below!

One of the steadfast rules in the Tournament of Power to make sure it was a fair as possible to every participating universe was that it forbid its characters to kill one another. Unfortunately, there’s also a loophole in the rules that allows for death and it was put into practice in the latest episode.

One of the remaining fighters of Universe 7 dies in the fight against Jiren, and it’s certainly a big loss.

As teased by the preview, Android 17 blocks Jiren’s blast from Goku and Vegeta but unfortunately loses his life in the process. As Goku and Vegeta lied on the ground damaged from an earlier attack, 17 stands against Jiren and says that Universe 7 will indeed win. After some back and forth, Jiren fires a large ki blast at Goku and Vegeta but 17 stops it with his barrier.

Goku and Vegeta ask what he’s doing, and 17 says he gave up the cruiser he wanted to wish for his family and that they should thank him for doing so. He laughs at the fact that his sacrificing himself is such a human thing to do and explodes. In order to buy Goku and Vegeta time, he protects the two of them with his energy barriers and explodes himself in order to get rid of Jiren’s massive ki blast.

Since it was a self-destruction, rather than Jiren causing his death, 17’s death is deemed not a rule breaking elimination by the Grand Priest and that Jiren will face no punishment for 17’s passing. As Android 17 became a major fan-favorite throughout the Tournament of Power, getting many of the tournament’s big moments, his loss here will definitely carry into the emotions of the final episodes of the series.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.